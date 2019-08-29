This summer, students Daniel Shi, Elizabeth Dudley, and Donald Colburn, and teacher, Courtney Cole from the Clear Creek Independent School District attended Rice University’s prestigious and unique camps hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity.
Cole and Colburn were two of more than 75 individuals who were awarded scholarships from ExxonMobil to attend the camps. In total, more than 300 students and 50 teachers from across Texas and beyond participated in the engaging experience.
