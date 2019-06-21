Keep La Marque Beautiful collects 10 tons of trash

The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission collected, 10.29 tons of bulk trash, 40 yards of lawn debris, 6,048 pounds of shredded material, and 150 tires during its Spring Cleanup on June 1. Pictured are three of the 28 volunteers that helped to collect more than 400 pounds of trash from La Marque roadsides. Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is seeking volunteers to help with upcoming programs and events. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org.