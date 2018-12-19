Students serve as council members for a day

Ten Wedgewood Elementary School second-grade students got the opportunity to be council members for a day with the Friendswood City Council on Dec. 3. Pictured from left to right on front row are Emily Rojas, Bianca Ganoza, Logan Manning, Samuel Herring, Lojain Khandria, Noah Regner, and Brooklyn Gordan. On back row are Brody Mengarelli, Eli Chambers, and Hayden Scott.