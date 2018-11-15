Moody Early Childhood Center receives donation

Children and families at Moody Early Childhood Center now have regular holiday photographs thanks to an annual donation from Tom’s Galveston Real Estate. Pictured from left are Brian Kuhn, realtor, holding Finley Rose Kuhn, and Tom Schwenk, owner/broker, with Jack Landry, Tristen Heflin, and Daniel Prochaska.
