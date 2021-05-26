DAR helps to restore historical marker

The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Committee helped to restore the Texas Historic Commission Marker in front of Kemah City Hall on May 26. This marker lists the pioneers of Kemah, the Bradford and Kipp families, who founded the town. Pictured from left is Susan Adams, Mayor Carl Joiner, Deborah Gammon, JK Langlois, and Police Chief Walter Gant.