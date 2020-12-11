Friendswood High School class gives back

Friendswood High School students in Karla Mendoza, Jennifer Millner, and Ashley Phelan's Algebra I classes learned how to use math in real-life situations centered around exploring the rate at which homelessness is changing in the United States from a math perspective. The teachers partnered with The Birthday Joy Program, which is a nonprofit organization that throws birthday parties for children who are homeless. Students donated items such as cake mix and icing, party supplies, balloons, candles, and more.