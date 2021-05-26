Friendswood High School happenings

Friendswood High School senior Eden Dundee's art piece "Double Trouble" was one of 72 auctioned at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction on May 16. Her piece sold for $15,000. Past achievements include two Best of Show awards, Special Merit and Finalist. She's the daughter of Michael and Cheri Dundee.

