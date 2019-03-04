DHS scholarship grows through fundraiser donation

Clifford Hillman recently donated $15,000 to the Dickinson Independent School District's Education Foundation to help grow the Ronald Hillman Scholarship Fund. The funds were raised through a Veterans' Day fundraiser, which is held at the San Leon American Legion but is sponsored by and is a function of the Dwane Caldwell Military Scholarship & Charity Foundation. Clifford Hillman is president of the organization. Pictured, left to right, are Dickinson ISD Superintendent Carla Voelkel, Vice Commander John Kelley, Education Foundation Director Amanda Flannery, President Clifford Hillman, board members Fran Steele and Isis Ward, and Commander Rickey Ward.