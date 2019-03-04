DHS scholarship grows through fundraiser donation

Clifford Hillman recently donated $15,000 to the Dickinson Independent School District's Education Foundation to help grow the Ronald Hillman Scholarship Fund. The funds were raised through a Veterans' Day fundraiser, which is held at the San Leon American Legion but is sponsored by and is a function of the Dwane Caldwell Military Scholarship & Charity Foundation. Clifford Hillman is president of the organization. Pictured, left to right, are Dickinson ISD Superintendent Carla Voelkel, Vice Commander John Kelley, Education Foundation Director Amanda Flannery, President Clifford Hillman, board members Fran Steele and Isis Ward, and Commander Rickey Ward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription