Friendswood High School students honored

The Top 10 Friendswood High School graduates were honored for their academic success by the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce on April 25 at the Green Event Center. Students honored (in no particular order) were Thomas Hamre, valedictorian, Emily Epperson, salutatorian, Benjamin Kuo, Kyle Flick, Jingyun Chen, Colin Madden, Lucas Hopkins, Fedor Aglyamov, Michael Hermes, and Sallianne Roher. The chamber also awarded scholarships to Epperson, Katherine Lichter and Phillip Tran.

