La Marque police honors local businessman

Lt. Shawn Spruill and officers from the La Marque Police Department honored longtime La Marque business Alex’s Air Conditioning with its inaugural Citation of Appreciation in their new Community Appreciation Program Jan. 24. The program was made possible by the department's recent partnership with the National Child Safety Council. 

