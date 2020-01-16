County fair and rodeo wins marketing awards

Members of the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo were recognized with seven awards for their marketing and communication promotions at the Texas Association of Fairs and Events Convention Jan. 11 in Galveston. Pictured from left are Albert Ramirez, Julie Ramirez, Melondy Bender, Danelle Tibaldo, Paul Tibaldo, Claudia Tibaldo, and Rusty Norman.
