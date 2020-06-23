Foundation kicks off #WeAreMighty movement

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation raised more than $11,000 for district employees through its #WeAreMighty campaign which began April 1. The campaign was started not only as a way to support district staff, but also to rally the community together in the midst of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the #WeAreMighty movement has truly become an anthem of hope across the city.

