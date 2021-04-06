COM students receive statewide Phi Theta Kappa Award

College of the Mainland’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Delta, was recently awarded the Five Star Chapter award during the virtual 2021 Texas Regional Convention. This high distinction recognizes the chapter’s work throughout the 2020 year and is only awarded to chapters who participate in five levels of engagement consisting of specific activities to build a strong and active chapter. Warren Nichols, center, president of COM, is pictured with members. To learn more about Phi Theta Kappa at College of the Mainland, email ptk@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/ptk.

