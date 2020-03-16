Lorraine Crosby Reunion Committee happenings

In preparation for the Lorraine Crosby High School 2020 Reunion, the Lorraine Crosby Reunion Committee recently took pictures with the banner from the original Lorraine Crosby Colored School from over 50 years ago. The banner was given by The Pino C. Burns Family during the historical marker dedication in 2014. It's now displayed at the Lorraine Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock, along with the history, certificates and awards from the Texas Historical Commission Dedication service.