Front Door Social and Charity Club gives back

Pictured are a few members of the Front Door Social and Charity Club, who helped to collect 17 boxes of school supplies from the Galveston County community. The club made its first school supply and teacher gift bag delivery to David Scurry, campus director, at Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy in La Marque on July 29. Pictured from left is Warren Tillmon, Mike Patterson, Thelma Bowie, Deborah Elliott, and Lee Ellis.