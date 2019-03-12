Flora Byars Calaway receives award

The Fort Virginia Point Chapter No. 2539 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently bestowed upon Flora Byars Calaway, of League City, the Pioneers in Space Award for Technical Achievements. Calaway, a pioneer in her field, was an employee of NASA for 42 years supporting Mission Operations. Pictured from left is President Carol Dyson, Calaway, and Nancy O'Massey, vice president.
