GCWA salutes employees with 5-year safety records

Three Gulf Coast Water Authority employees received 5-year safety awards and coolers at the authority’s recent safety recognition luncheon. Pictured from left are Brenda Johnson, Chris Perry, and William Marshall. GCWA provides water to communities, agriculture and industry in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.
