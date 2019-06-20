Island Rotary Club donates to UTMB Global Health

The Island Rotary Club made its annual donation to the University of Texas Medical Branch's Global Health Department on May 28. The donation will be used to assist Global Health students in their work overseas. Pictured from left is Todd Schott, rotarian, Dr. Matthew Dasco, leader of Global Health, and Jason Hardcastle, president.

