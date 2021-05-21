Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Jerry Mohn, left, was recognized at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting for his generous financial contribution to Rotary. Not only was he honored with a higher category recognition as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, but also for his continued financial support as a VIT (Fifth in Texas) member of the club's Galveston Rotary Foundation. Also pictured presenting the award is club president, Mike Guarino.