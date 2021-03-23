The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock.
All A’s
Sixth grade: Brandon Coreas, Addison Harwell, and Tyrone Richards Jr.
Seventh grade: Melanie Davis, Kaelyn Parham, Kylee Provis, Ganin Smith, and Aaron Van Ness.
Eighth grade: Jhayla Fontenette and Waylon Maxwell.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Patrick Brock, Zoila Brooks, Princess Kylie Cayetano, Hailey Chance, Aubrey Corcoran Bell, Duane Crear, Anjelica Garcia, Alaysha Harvey, Brody Hunter, Jimena Isidro Tabarez, Robert Martin, Jaelyn Pineda, Isabella Rodriguez, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Angelina Silva, D’Ziah Spurlock, Ka’Shayla Thomas, Cashman Urbanek, and Alexis Vega.
Seventh grade: E’Lia Bell, Kolten Cantrell, Cuyler Carney, Caden Clemons, Haven Cruz, Jazmine Evans, Jayvon Freeman, Carlos Gonzalez, Gabriela Guajardo, Diego Guerrero, Kiersten Guillory, Corey Hardy, Averett Lacy, Zoe Lewis, Aeris Lizotte, Amri Morales, Rebekah Mudry, Robert Perez, Argenis Picasso, Ranferi Pineda, Reid Ricard, Cassandra Rodriguez, Brianna Runyon, D’Lyia Smith, and Anaya Tennon.
Eighth grade: Connor Allen, Terrell Allen, Keyona Baziel, Jonathan Benavides, London Bouldin, Robery Boysen, Loi Bui, Judge Clemons, Si’Maya Clemons, Yahir Cortez, Jose Del Cid Guevara, Saniya Denton, Keidyn Evans, Cole Fisher, Emma Garza, Gabriel Gomez, Trevor Gregory, David Howard, Angel Isidro, Jena Jackson, Kelshaun Johnson, Colby Kadlecek, Keithon Leach, Bryelle Logan, Na’Shya Maxwell, Rayonna McDade, Kamari McNEal, Kam’Ron Richardson, Sarriya Richardson, Elijah Sherwood, Joshua Snyder, Mariah Vasquez, Allan Vazquez Alejandre, Dustin Vonderheide, Zane Wall, Christiona Wilson, and Cristal Zavala.
