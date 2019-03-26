Ball High School's One Act Play advances

On Monday, Ball High School's University Interscholastic League's One Act Play "The Marriage of Bette and Boo" won in District 22-5A and will advance to the next round of competition on Thursday at Barbers Hill High School. Pictured are members of the cast, who are under the direction of William Nealon and Melissa Brown.
