Island Rotary Club donates to Project Graduation

Members of the Island Rotary Club are pictured with students from Ball High School as they made a $1,000 donation on May 7 to help with the Class of 2019's Project Graduation celebration, which was May 30 at Moody Gardens in Galveston. Students pictured, from left are Priscilla Ortiz, Kendra Fernandez, Jorge Arauza, Mark McNatt, John Kusnerik, Ben Clore, C J Thames, and Katherine Haver. Rotarians, from left are Scott Kusnerik and Jason Hardcastle.