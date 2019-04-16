2019 Leadership Galveston graduates

On April 11, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Leadership Galveston graduation ceremony at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. Pictured are the 23 class participants who received their certificates. The Leadership Galveston curriculum allows participants to interact with diverse, high-level community leaders and decision-makers through a series of seminars and retreats in fields ranging from business, education, government, hospitality, the arts, tourism, and more.

