Sandy Shoes Fun Run donates to UTMB

Heather Kirby, left, of Sandy Shoes Fun Run, presents a $525 check to Nina Tyler in the radiology/oncology suite at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The donation will go toward the Dennis B. Koi Cancer Treatment Fund, which was established to help patients with the cost of medications associated with chemotherapy treatments.
