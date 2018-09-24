Galveston Grandmother's Club No. 277

The Galveston Grandmother's Club No. 277 recently visited The Meridian retirement community on the third floor and offered residents to play a game of bingo. They also honored its lifetime member, Betty Spitler (center), with her membership card. Also pictured is Alice Kenney (left), president, and Frances Sullivan, treasurer.

