The Galveston Grandmother's Club No. 277 recently visited The Meridian retirement community on the third floor and offered residents to play a game of bingo. They also honored its lifetime member, Betty Spitler (center), with her membership card. Also pictured is Alice Kenney (left), president, and Frances Sullivan, treasurer.
