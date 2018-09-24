Adopt-a-School partner recognized

Communities In Schools-Bay Area's Hillary Gramm, director of development, congratulates Chris Premont, marketing director for Ron Carter — Cadillac Hyundai Genesis, on the automobile dealer's recent drive to raise money for new shoes for at-risk students in Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts.
