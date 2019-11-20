George Douglas Lee receives Writer's Digest Award
The late George Douglas Lee received an honorable mention in the 2019 Writer's Digest Magazine's 88th annual writing competition. Lee's script "Charcot Phenomenon" received the honorable mention in the script (stage play or TV/movie) category.
