FHS has five named National Merit Semifinalists

Five students from Friendswood High School have been named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Pictured from left to right are Kyle Flick, Benjamin Kuo, and Fedor Aglyamov. Top row, left to right, Nicholas Ess, and Thomas Hamre. The students will be recognized and honored at the Oct. 8 meeting of the Friendswood ISD school board meeting.
