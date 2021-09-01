Maureen Patton celebrates 40 years at The Grand

Maureen Patton celebrated her 40th anniversary as the executive director of The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston on Wednesday. Patton began her career at The Grand on Sept. 1, 1981, as opera house director for the Galveston County Cultural Arts Council, and in 1986 The Grand became a stand-alone organization, 1894 Inc., where she was named executive director and has been serving ever since.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/File photo

