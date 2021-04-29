Keep Friendswood Beautiful happenings

Keep Friendswood Beautiful volunteers regularly conduct roadside clean-up activities throughout the city. The all-volunteer group recently was awarded the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Award and Keep Texas Beautiful Gold Star recognition. The award to Friendswood comes with a $250,000 grant for beautification along a state road. Friendswood will be honored during KTB’s Virtual Conference in late June.

