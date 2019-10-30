The head of school of Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year:
Honor roll
Fifth grade: Alise Lankford, Landen Hart, Gracie Norris, Mallie Jaymes Sullivan, Dane Mignerey, Christian Reida, Luke Williams, Ace Reeves, Caroline Livanec, Cora Buck, Elle Buergler, Lily Musemeche, IV Patterson, Patton Sullivan, Cade Rinando, Anderson Root, Ryland O’Donohoe, Avery Moore, Griffin Rees, Reine Madsen, Leah Gutierrez, and Abie Hart.
Sixth grade: Sianna Acosta, Diego Clark, Ivy Culling, Christian DeOre, Julian Gant, Hannah Garrison, Sara Jolin, Sophie Kirschner, Patrick Koza, Logan Leimer, Jacob Miers, Mason Nelson, Presley Pyles, Cloey Richard, and Dominick Templeton.
Seventh grade: Camryn Acosta, Sophia DeOre, Camille Earl, Sawyer Farroni, Kylan Galloway, Jacob Hart, Lacey Higgins, Moya Hudson, Luke Leimer, Sully Mixon, Sophia Musemeche, Lawson Rees, Lily Rojas, Sasha Skormin, Charlie Vasut, and Issy Wisner.
Eighth grade: Wyatt Culling, Charli Dean, Chloe Jolin, Vann Lathem, Zoe McClure, Finn Mignerey, Connor O’Donohoe, Lucy Schnell, Chloe Stein, and Ella Sullivan.
Highest honor roll
Sixth grade: Vincent Barber, Charlotte Cook, Creighton Garcia, Rosa Koplin, Anneli Kucera, and Cayden Sands.
Seventh grade: Annie Boeh and Clara Christy-Baxter.
Eighth grade: Evelyn Gault and Molly Lyons.
