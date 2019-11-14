Rotary Club of Galveston donates $1,500 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston donated $1,500 in support of World Polio Day, which is Oct. 24 annually. Rotarian Mary Lou Hollender, who chaired the initiative for the club, is pictured with Jim Byrom, president. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFriendswood Animal Control pet of the weekGalveston Island Humane Society pets of the weekPolice investigate shooting in Texas CityMan charged with drug crime came to sell to ralliers, police sayTrial begins for man accused in Galveston security guard murderMan accused of hitting ex's date with baseball batMissing Galveston man found dead in Chambers CountyGalveston visitors finding cheaper lodging on mainlandTwo deaths, dozens of wrecks as Lone Star Rally endsMan found dead near Galveston seawall CollectionsPhotos: Friendswood vs Angleton High School FootballPhotos: 2019 Lone Star Rally Kicks Off In GalvestonPhotos: World Series Game 7Photos: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School FootballPhotos: The Daily News' Press RunPhotos: World Series Game 6Photos: World Series Game 3Photos: World Series Game 1Photos: World Series Game 5Photos: World Series Game 4 CommentedTrump is over his head and playing the wrong game (145)Removing Confederate statues won’t change history (77)Cutting a little defense money would make us safer (72)Public testimony is the only way we can decide (62)My plan to reduce mass violence (47)Writer was only partly correct about climate change (39)Many misconceptions remain about socialism (38)The definition of true socialism (36)Please dump Randy Weber in 2020 (36)Weber is great and deserves to be re-elected (31)
