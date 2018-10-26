16th annual Divots for Devereux

Glenn Russum, right, with Lexus of Clear Lake, presents Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas a check for $30,000 at the 16th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic on Oct. 8. Also Pictured, from left, are Golf Chairman Corey LeBouf, and Devereux Texas Executive Director Pam Reed.

