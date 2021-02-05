Local achieves 25,000 volunteer service hours

Tom Solomon was recently recognized by the Texas Master Naturalist organization for completing 25,000 hours of volunteer service. Solomon is a member of the Galveston Bay Area Chapter, which provides educational, outreach and conservation services designed to improve the management of the area’s natural resources. Tom joined the chapter in 2005, and he has worked on seed collection, plant propagation, and prairie restoration for several area prairies. 

