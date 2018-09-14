Ball High School library receives donation

Members of the Ball High School Class of 1953 committee presented a check to the Jane E. Schaper Library at Ball High School in memory of George "Moose" Morton, and his wife, Patti Young Morton. Moneys were donated by members in classes 1949 through 1955. Pictured, from left to right, are Jedd and Grace Green, Laura Neff, librarian at school, Sue Wilkerson, and Gilbert Zamora Jr.
