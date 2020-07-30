Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- National fast-food eatery planned for Galveston, football legend buys Haak Winery in Santa Fe
- Some signs point to COVID-19 slow-down in Galveston County
- With Galveston cruises gone, some workers are lost in a fog
- UIL makes key decisions on how fall sports can return
- Black Lives Matter march proceeds through rain in Dickinson
- One wounded Sunday in West End shooting
- League City assistant police chief won't be reprimanded for protest posts
- After healthy summer start, hotel bookings in Galveston swoon
- Investigation into death of 3-year-old girl closed without charges
- Galveston County expected to avoid brunt of Hanna storm
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2020 honorees
- In Focus: Houston Astros Opening Day
- In Focus: Dodgers 5, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 8, Mariners 5
- In Focus: Mariners 7, Astros 6
- In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Dodgers 4, Astros 2
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 6
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 15
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 13
Commented
- What has happened to the Republican Party? (100)
- Reelect Trump to save US from socialism (90)
- To make things better, we must first learn from history (79)
- Thank God we have Joe Biden (78)
- Trump Republicans should frighten you into voting (73)
- Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia (57)
- Ahead of election, support for Trump still strong in Galveston County (56)
- Jesus Christ is the only one who can save us (52)
- Presence of feds in Portland is wrong and worrisome (52)
- The whole BLM movement is a lie (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.