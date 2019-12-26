United Way partners receive free Christmas trees

John Leyva, left, and Jacob Huffstetter, employees of the Galveston Park Board's Coastal Zone Management team, helped to deliver Christmas trees to United Way partner agencies courtesy of Walmart in Galveston. Walmart donated 300 Christmas trees for the holidays on Dec. 13.
