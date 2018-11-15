The Propeller Club of Galveston donated $5,000 to the Galveston Seafarer's Center. Pictured from left to right are Bubba Smith, Propeller Club Past President, Susan Meads-Leahy, President of the Seafarers Center of Galveston, Eddie Janek, Propeller Club Past President, and Albert Choate, Treasurer of the Galveston Seafarer's Center.
