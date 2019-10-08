Ron Hoover RV & Marine Center happenings

RVBusiness Magazine recently named Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers as one of the recipients of the 2019 Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Award. The business has locations in Galveston and La Marque. Pictured in the white shirt is Chris Hoover, president, and Blake Anthony, corporate project specialist. The honorees will be honored Nov. 13 at the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association International Convention/Expo in Las Vegas.

