Local residents complete unique adventure

Mark and Maridee Sandridge, of League City, received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association. The degree is given in recognition of completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop. Approximately 100 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or Climbing Mount Everest.
