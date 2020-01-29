The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the second nine-weeks of the 2019-20 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A’s
First grade: Blake Bordelon and John Lopez.
Second grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero and Michaela Davis.
Fifth grade: Kenneth Cabrera.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Alaya Banks, Joseph Cummins, Jamel De Los Santos, Alexis Galvan, Angelina Galvan, Xavian Galvan, Brandi Jackson, Donald Lacy, Gerniyah Simmons, Nollie Thomas, Austin Trevino, and Andy Wang.
Second grade: Lara Brown, Rhylin Dean, Eiden Fobbs, Sean Holmes, Markell Jackson, Jamarius Miller, Yosalena Rivera, and Christian Sallie.
Third grade: Jurnea Davis, Autumn Foster, Camila Galvez, Aeriena Irvin, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Kaylee Sampson, and Esteban Torres.
Fourth grade: Suzan Ellis Henry Alexa James Holloway, and Jordyn Nino.
Fifth grade: Chandler Bratton, Kashmier Curtis, Alexander Guidry, Alexis Hawkins, Savanna Ivey, Chase Lewis, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Joshua Segovia, and Caden Webb.
Sixth grade: Piper Holloway, Kelisa Jones, Lenore Migues, Eduardo Rodarte, Alora Signo, Zion Sowell-Graves, and Gabriela Torres.
Seventh grade: Maximus Mackey, Adrian Maldonado, and Salvador Rivera.
•••
Perfect attendance
Prekindergarten: Raylinn, Allen, Rhyan Allen, Andre Beck, Taylor Curtis, Alonso De Los Santos, Aliyah Fontenot, Henry Jackson, McKenzie Johnson, Jaicelynn Kiamar, Melvin Love, Kyla Shinette, and Dmitry Suayan.
Kindergarten: Nayeli Compian, Khi Edwards, Ava Giles, Brycen Johnson, Hailey Lewis, Donovan Robinson, Jeymari Robles, Alyssa Shine, and Zuri Wallace.
First grade: Ethan Alagban, Alaya Banks, Blake Bordelon, Naomi Brown, Angela Cabrera, Jamel DeLos Santos, Elijah Irvin, and Donald Lacy.
Second grade: Tyleah Brown, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Eiden Fobbs, Anabella Graham, Yasmin Olmo, and Yoselena Rivera.
Third grade: Ella Caldwell, Christopher Curtis, Sebastian Delgadillo, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Camilia Galvez, Aerieana Irvin, Inglynn Jackson, Samya Merritt, Kadrean Reagor, Makala Sapp, and Aniyah Smith.
Fourth grade: Tj Alagban, Erin Cervantes, Peyton Collins, Elrisha Darby, Crystiana Fields, Ioannia Giokas, DaKota Hall, Elijah Hamilton, Jonathon Johnson, and Miah Santos.
Fifth grade: Rilee Allen, Zackary Brock, Kashmier Curtis, Tuesday Gonzalez, Savanna Ivey, Joel Lockett, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Valeria Oreaa, Saal Patane, Joshua Segovia, Aniyah Senegal, and Leah Simmons.
Sixth grade: Lesly Cacho, Massimo Patane, Christian Richardson, and Eduardo Rodarte.
Seventh grade: Josha Banda, Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Joseph Patane, and Tenille Phillips.
Eighth grade: RandyAllen, Clinton Cancilla, Khaden Cancilla, Patience Davis, Trae Dunn, and Elise Jones.
