The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-2021 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Donovan Robinson.
Second grade: Andy Wang.
Third grade: Yosalena Rivera.
Fourth grade: Autumn Foster.
Seventh grade: Alora Signo.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Daira Adame, Raija Bailey, Kase Chambers, Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Naomi Moctezuma, Kelly Morales, Meya Phillip, and Zuri Wallace.
Second grade: Ethan Alagban, Blake Bordelon, Naomi Brown, Joseph Cummins, Xavian Galvan, Brandi Jackson, Donald Lacy, John Lopez, Sebastian Torres, and Lathan Williams.
Third grade: Michaela Davis, Draeden Guidry, Sean Holmes, Markell Jackson, and Yasmin Olmo.
Fourth grade: Joselyn Avalos, Christopher Curtis, Samya Merritt, and Zachary Sam.
Fifth grade: TJ Alagban, Isaiah Cabrera, Elrisha Darby, Alexa James Holloway, and Raj’a Williams.
Seventh grade: Lenore Migues.
