Local student travels to Holy Land

Edward Paul Grogan, a graduate of Ball High School and senior mass communications major at Wiley College, third from right, is pictured with other students and administrators of the college in the Judean Wilderness as a part of a trip to Jerusalem to explore the Holy Land. The students are a part of the college's First United Methodist Church Pathway Interns. Grogan, who also is a minister is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
