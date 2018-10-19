Kitty Simpson honored by education foundation

On Oct. 16, Kitty Simpson was presented with the Future Visionary in Education Award from the Texas City Independent School District's Education Foundation at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Simpson has been an imperative piece in the creation and implementation of the foundation’s Helping Hands Program. Also pictured is Christina Hall-Payne, executive director, Jami Clark, PR/marketing chair, and José Boix, president.
