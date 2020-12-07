Galveston Police Department participates in food drive

Members of the Galveston Police Department stop to take a picture at the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. The department donated 10,000 cans of food. Pictured from left are Lt. Destin Sims, Sgts. Charles Dodson and Jovan Harris, Officers Edward Coronado, Kristopher Pompa, Matt Cauley and Stoney Clement, and Donnie VanAckeren, president of the Galveston County Food Bank.