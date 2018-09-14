Rotary Club of Galveston gives back

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.