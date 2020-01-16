The principal of Oppe Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year.
All A's
First grade: Brady Barrie, Matthew Bazhanov, Kori Burns, Zane Carner, Angelina Castro, Maverick Conley, Kingsley Davies, Olivia Dunn, Tiffany Enamorado, Yandi Fan, Kamila Fernandez, Isabella Figueroa, Luna Fletcher, Penelope Galicia, Ian Hohl, Marina Hopper, Kate Leo, Carter McDonald, Abigail Martinez, Vayda Medrano-Woods, Karlos Molina, Rowan O’Donohoe, Amelia Paez, Jedidiah Platt, Houston Pryor, Sophia Rangel, Tristan Rekoff, Sophia Rosales, Olivia Salley, Ryan Schaper, Sofia Schweighofer, Karthik Sepuru, Bobbi Serrette, Ella Smith, Dallas Wiard, and Joanne Zhang.
Second grade: Riya Agarwal, Jagger Cruz, Maya Dasco, Micah Freeman, Juliette Galicia, Melanie Gonzalez, Kane Hopkins, Bethany Huang, Rayden Jaynes, Julian Johnson, Joshua Jones, Luke Masel, Caroline Mielsch, Keegan Morris, Phoebe Neumann, Jonah Ortiz, Margarita Peniche, Isabella Rodriguez, Laila Serag, Eli Shabot, Suhina Shetty and Briella Sparks.
Third grade: Valeria Alfaro, Shezal Avain, Maddox Burns, Glenn Camp, Daisy Campbell, Brynn Cheatham, Sable Cliff, Nicolae Contreras, Grayson Daugherty, Jack Dipier, JJ Flores, Josephine Gaskin, Zaliyah Guice, Kason Hollenshead, Castin Hopper, Sydney Hubbard, Reid Lepo, Liam Li, Layla Melber, Addison Pickavance, Caleb Powell, Evan Ritz, Georgia Scott, Maddilynn Scott, Manasvini Sepuru, Eden Shumate, Claire Sutherland, Sky Tacconi and Prudence Thomasson.
Fourth grade: Sierra Adams, Josephine Bishop, Jackson Bonds, William Chaney, Ayden Cohen, Alathea Dowdy, Brennan Geran, Alice Gilmore, Jared Godinich, Layla Gonzales, Emory Guajardo, Giavanna Hays, Greyson Hess, Austin Hill, Dina Hohl, Sara Horiuchi, John Huang, Lily Kershaw, Mia Mallory, Ryder Maner, Adriel Montalvan, Jaylenne Morales, Allie Nigrelle, David Peniche-Galindo, Stephen Prze, Mariela Ramirez, Sephira Ritz, Odalys Salinas, Jaiden Scribner, Jonathan Vallecillo and Isabella Wilmeth.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Austin Amaya, Haisley Anderson, Alex Bailon, Joshua Calderon, Kai Chaney, Eros Contreras, Saul Cruz, Olive Fitzgerald, Brandon Garay, Coltyn Hartnett, Jack Hendley, Rory Luza, Sloane McDermott, Ivy Mancuso, Edward Mejia, Emi Melber, Ever Meraz, Mia Pintacuda, Iker Quiroz, Neftali Ramos, Zoey Scott, Mila Smith, Gavin Tjanis, Karen Tovar-Garron, Keller Vanderburg, Ian Veazie, Victoria Vera, Kai Walker, Aiden Wiley and Deagan Wyatt.
Second grade: Bethsy Aguilar, Cruz Arden, Grayson Bodado-Strain, Kirra Caravageli, Jaycee Caton, Leon Cerdas, Benjamin Clark, Leah Cline, Zoe Dell’Osso, Vera Douglas, Sophia Dowdy, Harbor Drzymala, Ellie Gaido, Katherine Gaido, Brandon Garcia, Jax Garcia, Mason Goings, Jenna Gonzales, Rinnokuke Ito, Aeva Johnson, Brian Lemire, Bryan Lucio, Calder McCullough, Isaih Martinez, Christian Mautner, Mariany Pacheco, Mason Pendergrass, Roscoe Plummer, Abigail Popovich, Ziggy Puig, Ryder Robertson, Jackson Smith, Penelope Stovall, Skylre Stuckey, Avani Temple and Payton Varela.
Third grade: Henry Anderson, Axel Ayala, Zachary Barham, Matthew Beverlin, Braydon Booth, Manik Cerdas, Alexandria Chenault, Celeste Correa, Isabella Daily-Martinez, Seth Enriquez, Landyn Fletcher, Emma Franklin, Alexis Galindo, Brooklynn Garcia, Julian Garcia, Karlee Godinich, Sophia Gomez, Cadence Gonzales, Victoria Gulian, Nicolas Guzman, Kendall Hartnett, Haylee Hines, Jacob Holden, Alexis Jordan, Lincoln Lee, Azul Maldonado, Chandarath Meas, Jackson Mullis, Sibley O’Haver, Angel Pacheco, Soad Perez, Gabriella Platt, Ryan Pryor, Natalie Rangel, Kai Reyna, Khloe Rodas, Gianna Ruiz, Paul Signo, Prakhar Singh, Madysson Singleton, Carter Stevens, Caleb Stewart, Chloe Tinnon, Jayden Torres, Xzavier Trevino, Matthew Williams, Ronan Woodson and Cross Yates.
Fourth grade: Fernando Almazan, Savannah Amaya, Leigha Audet, Toni Barroso, Diego Bernal, Jakobsyn Bradley, Andreas Bustoz, Kaia Caravageli, Jayden Chemareni, Samantha Daily-Martinez, Grace Drzymala, Carter Farmer, Tosh Feather, Aide Flores, Evan Fortini, Austin Gonzalez, Alyssa Guzman, Daniel Hester, Jaceli Jimenez, Daniela Juarez, Katie Karsten, Tristan Land, Allison Lara, Cash Lee, Kathy Lopez, Aniyah Lozano, Hope McCaskill, Joseph Martinez, Melanie Martinez, Rosalyn Mire, Angelica Molina, Eli Morales, Evie Neumann, Melanie Pacheco, Angel Peralez, Leyda Powell, Pilar Puig, Jules Ramirez, Nayelee Ramos, Heaven Rowe, Zada Schlotter, Ava Taylor, Bella Taylor, Ava Torres, Chloe Tran, Austin Turk, Piper Varela, Makenna White, Ari Williams and Eve Wood.
