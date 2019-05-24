Students help place flags on veterans' graves

For the fifth year, third-grade students and veterans from Texas City Independent School District's Heights Elementary School’s Adopt A Veteran Program placed flags on the grave sites of veterans Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Third-graders adopt a veteran to honor them for their service. Any area veteran can participate. The program is funded by a grant from the district's Foundation for the Future.
