CASA of Galveston County happenings

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County celebrated its seventh anniversary and held its annual election of officers Aug. 19. Pictured from left are newly-elected board members Kris Lucas; Linda Stickline; Patrick McDonald; Kathy Trussell, secretary; Lydia Cook, president; Norma Jacobson, Tim Axt, treasurer; and Kurt Gonzalez. Not pictured: Thomas Munoz, vice president; and Candice Towles.