Clear Creek ISD teacher named Region IV finalist

Andrea Newby, a teacher at Bayside Intermediate School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, was selected as a secondary finalist in Region IV's Teachers of the Year program. Newby, who has been with the district the past three years, is an advocate for immersive, hands-on learning experiences and created a marine science elective for students in eighth grade. The winners will be announced Aug. 16.

